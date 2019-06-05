Scotrail revokes cheap ticket offer because trains ‘will be very busy’ for Spice Girls Edinburgh performance

Scotrail has revoked a regular cheap ticket offer this weekend (Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June), because it is expecting services to be busy as fans travel to Edinburgh to see the Spice Girls perform.

The rail company expects thousands of people to travel to the capital for the show at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday 8 June.

Quiet services only

Scotrail's GroupSave offer allows train users who are travelling as a group to save money on their ticket fare. With a GroupSave ticket, rail users can save up to a third off fares when travelling with three to five people.

According to the Scotrail website, the offer can be used for travel at anytime during the weekend and on off-peak trains from Monday to Friday.

However, the rail company has said the discount ticket will not be on offer this Saturday, due to the Spice Girls performing at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

After spotting a notice at Linlithgow train station stating there would be no GroupSave tickets on services this Saturday, rail user Alba gu Brath queried the decision on Twitter, writing:

"@Scotrail ..... really?

"Linlithgow train station.

"Please note that due to the Spice Girls @ Murrayfield on Saturday 8 June 2019, there will be no groupsave tickets on all services arriving and departing into Edinburgh Stations on this date."

The rail company expects thousands of people to travel to the capital to see the Spice Girls this Saturday (8 June) (Photo: Publicity)

Scotrail confirmed the ticket offer will not be available on Saturday, writing in reply:

"Hi there, we offer GroupSave tickets to encourage people to travel when services are quiet.

"As we expect our trains to be very busy on Saturday, we're not offering these tickets for sale. ^Angus."

The Scotrail website advises commuters to check availability of the tickets before travelling, as GroupSave may not be made available for peak dates, such as large events.