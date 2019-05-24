ScotRail services cancelled between Edinburgh and Glasgow due to burst water main

Have your say

ScotRail services have been cancelled between Edinburgh and Glasgow due to a burst water main.

The train operator has warned travellers of major disruption between Scotland's two major cities.

A majority of trains travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street from 5pm today were due to be either delayed or cancelled.

ScotRail said the burst water main had occurred in the Cowlairs area near the railway.

The company said disruption was expected until at least 8pm.

Cancellations were also expected between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland, as well as those travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk Grahamston.