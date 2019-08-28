ScotRail ticket office cuts sparks strike ballot threat

A strike ballot is planned at ScotRail after unions said up to 15 jobs at risk from station ticket office cuts, The Scotsman has learned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and the Transport Salaries Staffs Association (TSSA) claimed ScotRail planned to reduce the number of ticket windows and staffing at least seven stations.

They are Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness and Paisley, Perth and Stirling.

It is understood between six and 15 jobs are threatened.

RMT Scottish organiser Mick Hogg said: "They are doing away with jobs to save money and passengers will suffer.

"I'm sending a report to the union's general secretary recommending a ballot for action."

In a joint statement, the unions confirmed: "Both unions are committed to working together to resist the proposals put forward by ScotRail and are preparing to ballot our respective members to resist their implementation."

It said the TSSA had requested that ScotRail reviewed its ticket offices/travel shops last year because of "chronic understaffing".

The union said many of its members had raised issues around "workload, work/life balance and highlighted the unavailability to take lieu days owed to them".

The unions said: "As a result of the review undertaken by the company, ScotRail have decided to ignore the concerns raised by union members in the travel shops and have instead decided their preferred means of addressing issues around workload and lieu days is to reduce staff and close windows.

"This is wholly unacceptable to both RMT and TSSA.

"Both unions have been sent copies of proposals which reduce staffing levels within ScotRail travel shops and remove some of the higher graded posts.

"Neither union have agreed to any individual or set of proposals, which currently are being put to local level for consultation.

"We will resist any job losses and imposed roster changes – and we deplore ScotRail’s blatant decision to ignore due process and railroad through change."