Police have shared photographs of an overturned car after it struck standing water on a busy West Lothian road.

Road Policing officers attended the crash near junction 2 on the M8 this morning.

The aftermath of the M8 crash in West Lothian. Pic: Road Policing Scotland

In a tweet posted today, Road Policing Scotland wrote: "A car left the carriageway after hitting standing water. Please alter your driving style to changes in the weather. Always be vigilant when there has been heavy rain otherwise the consequences could be fatal."