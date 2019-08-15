Strong winds cause British Airways aborted landing at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

A PASSENGER jet was forced into an aborted landing as strong winds buffeted Edinburgh Airport this morning.

The British Airways pilot expertly performed the "go-around" as the 8.20am flight from Heathrow came in on approach.

Passengers told how they felt the plane's tyres touch the tarmac before it accelerated back into the air.

One traveller said: " BA1432 to Edinburgh his morning. Aborted landing from wheels on the ground.

"Some explanation when we eventually landed would have been appreciated!"

The plane landed safely 26 minutes later than scheduled.

A spokesman for British Airways said: "Safety is always our priority and our pilots regularly train to conduct the standard manoeuvre known as a 'go around' due to strong winds across the runway.

"The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely."