Surface water warning for Edinburgh motorists after heavy downpour

Edinburgh motorists have been warned about the dangers of surface water following heavy rain overnight.

Road Policing Scotland took to Twitter this morning (Wednesday) to warn drivers in Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland that after such heavy rain, surface water can become a hazard.

They urged commuters to slow down during the morning rush and 'drive to the conditions'.

The tweet said: "Some heavy rain across most of Scotland last night, surface water will no doubt effect your journeys today.

"Please slow down, drive to the conditions, give yourself plenty stopping distance from the car in front, have a safe journey."

More rain is predicted for the Capital throughout the morning, with heavy rain expected to batter the city in the early afternoon.

Experts at the Met Office predict the rain will ease off later in the afternoon, with a cloudy and overcast evening in th epipeline.