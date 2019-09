Have your say

COMMUTERS have been warned to expect delays on the Edinburgh bypass after a broken down vehicle sparked huge tailbacks.

Traffic was moving slowly westbound from Straiton to Dreghorn following reports of a vehicle blocking one of the lanes, causing long delays.

Junctions three to two and tow to one on the M8 are also affected by the congestion.

Motorists have been urged to seek an alternative route until the incident is cleared.

More to follow.