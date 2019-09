Have your say

Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh city bypass after the closure of a lane following a breakdown on the road.

The Eastbound lane one at Lasswade has been shut off to traffic after a vehicle suffered a fault shortly after 11am.

The incident has sparked tailbacks on the road, with many other vehicles now moving slowly around the broken down car.

Motorists are being urged to check the latest travel information before setting off on their journey.