Residents and visitors alike could enjoy the vehicle-free streets of Edinburgh. PICS: The Edinburgh Reporter

The BEST pictures from the latest Open Streets Edinburgh

The third Open Streets weekend took place on Sunday with a whole host of events and activities happening on the traffic-free streets of Edinburgh.

Take a look at all the best pictures from the day in our gallery, here:

Edinburgh residents and visitors took the opportunity to walk through the vehicle-free streets of the Capital on Sunday, July 7. PIC: The Edinburgh Reporter

1. Peaceful strolling

The streets of the city could be used by the public as no-go zones were in operation for vehicles, creating a much more pedestrian-friendly environment. PIC: The Edinburgh Reporter

2. Bustling

PIC: The Edinburgh Reporter

3. Taking it in

PIC: The Edinburgh Reporter

4. Hand-in-hand

