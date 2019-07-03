There will be flights from Edinburgh Airport to Scandinavian Capitals from £45 this winter

Explorers will be able to hop on a plane at Edinburgh Airport to Scandinavian Capitals this winter - from as little as £45.

Airline Norwegian has launched flights from the Capital's airport to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen for holidaymakers seeking a Scandinavian winter wonderland.

Airline Norwegian has launched flights from the Capital's airporttoOslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen

Travellers can choose from daily flights to Oslo from £48.10, twice weekly flights to Stockholm from £45.60 and twice weekly services to the Danish capital, Copenhagen from £49.20 onboard modern aircraft with free Wi-Fi.

Europe’s third largest low-cost airline, Norwegian operates nonstop flights from Edinburgh Airport to the Scandinavian capitals. Norwegian is the only airline serving Edinburgh with free Wi-Fi on all flights which includes live TV and newly launched gate-to-gate Wi-Fi that keeps customers connected from the moment they step on board to the moment they leave the aircraft.

READ MORE: Family activities are highlight of Lauriston Castle Edinburgh’s summer

Oslo and Stockholm unlock more than 40 destinations to Scotland while flying via Copenhagen also offers the possibility of travelling to Dubai from £139.50 one way this winter.

Magnus Maursund, SVP Short-Haul commercial at Norwegian said: “With affordable fares to Scandinavia and beyond this winter, we are giving a clear sign to Scottish consumers that we remain committed to offering a range of high-quality flights at great value.

Explorers will be able to hop on a plane at Edinburgh Airport to Scandinavian Capitals this winter - from as little as 45.

“Our customers can now enjoy free gate-to-gate Wi-Fi from Edinburgh to Scandinavia and have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of our wider network and convenient schedules to connect onward to destinations across Europe and as far as the Middle East.”

READ MORE: For the Love of Fantasy Edinburgh 2019: dates, venue, tickets and who is going to be there

Jonathan Rayner, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “Scandinavia offers some fantastic scenery, history and culture, a trait it shares with Edinburgh and Scotland, so it’s great to continue working with Norwegian to offer that variety of destination. Choice is one of our key priorities at Scotland’s busiest airport and passengers will have a great time choosing to explore the cities of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.”

The newly released flights are available for travel during Norwegian’s winter schedule which operates from 27 October 2019 - 28 March 2020.

Norwegian’s network at Edinburgh is designed to give more passengers access to Norway, Sweden and Denmark with 11 weekly flights this winter. Customers can also seamlessly connect on to other flights from its Scandinavian hubs.

Norwegian carries more than 5.8 million UK passengers each year to around 30 global destinations. The average age of Norwegian’s fleet is 3.8 years which is one of the youngest and most environmentally friendly aircraft fleets in the world.

For more information visit: www.norwegian.com/uk.