These are all the Edinburgh roads that will be closed for filming Fast and Furious 9 this month
A total of 52 roads in Edinburgh city centre will be closed for the filming of Fast and Furious 9 throughout September.
Make sure your travel plans aren't affected by the blockbuster movie filming in the capital.
1. Waterloo Place
Closed in its entirety except for local access from Regent Road to Calton Hill - 6am on Sep 2nd to 10pm on Sep 12th.
2. Calton Road
From Calton Hill to the entrance to Waverley Gate Gate car park - 6am on Sep 2nd to 10pm on Sep 12th.
3. West College Street
Closed in its entirety - 6am on Sep 6th to 10pm Sep 23rd
4. South College Street
Closed in its entirety (except local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays) - 6am on Sep 6th to 10pm Sep 23rd
