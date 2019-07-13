These are all the mobile and red light speed camera locations in Edinburgh
These are all of the locations of mobile and red light speed cameras that currently operate in Edinburgh.
All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from government website safetycameras.gov.scot.
1. The A70 Road Balerno, between Stewart Road and Bridge Road
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph
2. The A90 Road, between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 40 mph
3. A701 Liberton Gardens, near to Little Road Edinburgh
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph
4. Muirhouse Parkway, between Silverknowes Road and Salvesen Crescent
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph
