These are all of the locations of mobile and red light speed cameras that currently operate in Edinburgh

These are all the mobile and red light speed camera locations in Edinburgh

These are all of the locations of mobile and red light speed cameras that currently operate in Edinburgh.

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from government website safetycameras.gov.scot.

Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph

1. The A70 Road Balerno, between Stewart Road and Bridge Road

Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 40 mph

2. The A90 Road, between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road

Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 40 mph
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph

3. A701 Liberton Gardens, near to Little Road Edinburgh

Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph

4. Muirhouse Parkway, between Silverknowes Road and Salvesen Crescent

Camera type: Mobile. Speed limit: 30 mph
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5