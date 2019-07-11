These are the 38 worst roads in Scotland for fatal vehicle accidents

Data obtained from a Freedom of Information request to Police Scotland has revealed the 38 worst roads across Scotland for fatal road crashes in 2018. There were a total of 147 fatal collisions in Scotland last year. This involved 165 fatal casualties and a total of 253 casualties overall. Here are the 38 worst roads in Scotland for fatal road crashes in 2018, including the number and severity of casualties involved in each incident. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the incident on the road.

1. A9 Number of accidents: 25. Casualties: 13 fatal, 8 serious, 4 slight

2. A96 Number of accidents: 10. Casualties: 5 fatal, 4 serious, 1 slight

3. A93 Number of accidents: 9. Casualties: 5 fatal, 2 serious, 2 slight

4. A7 Number of accidents: Casualties: 8. 5 fatal, 3 serious

