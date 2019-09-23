Thomas Cook collapse: Travel agent's shops shut around Edinburgh

All three of Thomas Cook's shops in Edinburgh have shut following the collapse of the company.

The travel firm, one of the world's biggest, collapsed overnight on Sunday due to a failure to secure £200m to keep the company afloat.

Thomas Cook, on Hanover Street, which has closed.

The company has three shops in the Capital, on Hanover Street, at Cameron Toll and the Gyle.

READ MORE: Thomas Cook collapse: Here's what to do if you have booked a holiday with the folded travel firm

Following the collapse, more than 21,000 people across 16 countries have been left without a job with more than 150,000 holidaymakers stranded.

READ MORE: Thomas Cook collapse: Scottish flights cancelled leaving holiday makers stranded

The UK Government will now undertake the largest repatriation since the Second World War, bringing everyone with a holiday due to end in the next two weeks home.

Around 40 aircraft from as far away as Malaysia have been chartered to operate approximately 1,000 flights over the next two weeks.

Most of the flights will be from European airports, but customers will also be brought home from Thomas Cook's long-haul destinations such as those in the US, the Caribbean and Cuba.