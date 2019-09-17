Thousands expected for bike ride through Edinburgh on Sunday

THOUSANDS of people are expected to pedal through the centre of Edinburgh on Sunday in a mass cycle ride.

The "Let's Ride" event, organised by British Cycling and sponsored by HSBC UK, will start at the Meadows and follow a 4.5km route via Buccleuch Street, Potterrow, George IV Bridge, Johnston Terrace, Lady Lawson Street and Lauriston Gardens back to the Meadows.

Edinburgh-born cyclist Sean Flynn will kick off proceedings, before taking part in the activities and passing on his advice to young riders.

The free-to-attend event gets underway at 11am and run until 3pm.

A range of attractions opening at 10am includes live music, a Great Britain Cycling Team display area, street food, a mountain bike stunt show and coaches helping young people to improve bike handling skills.

Craig Burn, chief executive of Scottish Cycling, said: “We love to see the streets of our capital city closed to traffic enabling families to experience the joy of coming together. My hope is that the Let’s Ride events inspire them to continue to get on their bikes.”

Culture convener Donald Wilson said: “HSBC UK Let’s Ride Edinburgh has been extremely popular over the last two years and we are delighted to support it once again. Those taking part have the opportunity to cycle along the capital’s city centre streets, taking in the stunning sights with the luxury of no other traffic on the road."

People can register for the event and find out further details at www.letsride.co.uk