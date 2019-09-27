Three cars involved in crash on A1 at Tranent

Have your say

Traffic is running smoothly again after a car crash involving three cars on the A1 close to the A199 near Tranent caused queues.

The accident, which happened at around 8.15am this morning, was cleared away by 9.25am with both lanes running freely.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: "A1 northbound at Tranent - RTC partially blocking the road. Traffic looking heavy on approach."

They added: "Three car RTC causing an obstruction on both lanes, causing queuing traffic on approach."