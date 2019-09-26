Three weeks of 'unavoidable' noise and disruption for Easter Road residents due to 3am roadworks

Easter Road residents are going to be subjected to three weeks of "unavoidable" noise and disruption due to late night roadworks.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they were "dreading" and "deeply concerned" about the impact the roadworks might have on people living close by.

In a letter sent by residents, seen by the Evening News, the City of Edinburgh Council state resurfacing work on Easter Road will take place between 6pm and 3am, Monday through Friday, for up to three weeks.

It adds that the roadworks have been prioritised due to the tram works stopping any planned resurfacing work taking place near to the new tram line.

The letter states: "The works are currently planned to commence on Tuesday 1 October and will last approximately three weeks with the work being carried out Monday to Friday from 6pm until around 3am.

"However, to minimise impact for residents, the noisiest operations, such as breaking out the old road surface, will cease no later than 11pm each night."

Sections of Easter Road will be closed to through traffic between 6pm and 3am but will reopen in the morning, with residents warned of delays in accessing to private parking areas during working hours.

The work will start from the northern end of Easter Road and work southwards towards London Road.

One resident said they appreciated that the roads need to be maintained, but said they were nervous about the potential noise.

She said: "Nobody wants to be woken up by road works, especially in the middle of the night, and I am deeply concerned that the resurfacing of Easter Road is going to have a major impact on our well being as Edinburgh Council have already told us that disruption and noise is unavoidable.

"They've warned us that the noisiest operations will cease at 11pm but the work will carry on until 3am which I'm already dreading.

"I appreciate the roads need to be maintained but I hope the council looks beyond road maintenance and considers the state of the pavements on Easter Road which appear to have been completely neglected in recent years."

The City of Edinburgh Council said noise would be minimised past 11am and an officer would be on site from 6pm until 11pm to address any questions or comments from residents.