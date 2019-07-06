Traffic delays in Edinburgh city centre after 'serious' accident closes busy road

Have your say

One of Edinburgh's busiest roads has been completely closed to traffic after a man was hurt in a hurt in a "serious" road accident.

South Bridge was sealed off and traffic diverted into other main roads after a male pedestrian was struck around 3.17pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. Inquiries are ongoing."

A statement from Lothian Buses, the city's main public transport operator, said: "Due to a road closure, buses are unable to serve South Bridge and are instead diverted via George IV Bridge, The Mound, Market Street, Jeffrey Street in both directions until further notice.

"Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays."