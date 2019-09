Have your say

Motorists have been warned about a traffic lights failure at Sheriffhall Roundabout this afternoon.

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to use caution on approach and said to expect delays.

Sheriffhall Roundabout is located on the A720 city bypass to the south-east of the city.

Traffic Scotland also said their camera is out of power, with one Dalkeith resident responding to say they are experiencing a power cut in the area.