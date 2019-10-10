Traffic moving slowly and drivers warned to take care on M90 as car catches fire near Queensferry Crossing
Traffic Scotland has warned motorists to take care on the M90 moving out of the city as a car caught fire in the hard shoulder between slips at Junction 1B.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 10:31 am
Traffic is moving slowly as three lanes have been restricted northbound just after the Queensferry Crossing.
Motorists are advised to take care in the Ferrytoll area as smoke is blowing across the carriageway.
Fire service vehicles have been called to the incident, which occurred shortly after 10am.