Traffic moving slowly at Meadowbank following morning smash

TWO vehicles have been written off in a morning collision near Meadowbank.

Recovery vehicles have been scrambled to the scene on London Road near the turning for Wishaw Terrace to remove a red Audi and a white Kia people carrier involved in the rush hour smash.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after the incident was reported to police at around 9:15 am on Tuesday morning.

However, neither motorist was injured in the collision, Police have said.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area as police continue to direct commuters around the incident.

Roadworks are also being carried out on the street and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey with Regent Road also closed.

Bus services have also been disrupted.