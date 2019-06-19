Trains between Edinburgh and the north disrupted by signalling fault

Trains between Edinburgh and the north were cancelled or delayed this afternoon due to a signalling fault in Fife.

ScotRail says services from Edinburgh to Dundee and Perth were suspended while trains to Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Aberdeen and Inverness were either cancelled, delayed or revised.

The rail operator said in a tweet that a Network Rail team of engineers were sent to work on the fault between Dalgety Bay and Burntisland.

The company's latest tweet says the signalling system is back up and operating normally, adding: "Team now working to conclude the special arrangements in place to keep services running, once this is done, we’ll be able to begin restoring the normal timetable."