Travelling Hearts fans urged to plan journey for cup final against Celtic

TRAVELLING Hearts fans are being advised to plan their journey and check for latest updates when heading to Hampden today.

The 3pm Scottish Cup Final kick off is followed by the Pro14 rugby between Leinster Glasgow Warriors at 6.30pm in a packed sporting calendar.

ScotRail is adding extra seats to as many trains as possible to help fans travel to the matches but the train operator is advising supporters to leave extra time for travel as trains will be busy.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the football and at Mount Florida and Kings Park after the final whistle.

Extra staff will be on hand to help customers, while booze bans will be in place on many services.

ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “It’s the last big weekend of sport for a while, and it’s going to be busy. To help the events run smoothly, we’ll be adding extra seats to as many trains as possible. And although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every train we can.

“I encourage anyone travelling this weekend to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise the need to queue, buy your tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website.”

Traffic Scotland are predicting roads will be busier than normal in the Mount Florida, King’s Park and Rutherglen areas of Glasgow as well as on the M74 around J1A Polmadie Road, the M77 and the M8 trunk roads.

For live information is on Twitter @ScottishCup @ScottishFA and @Hampdenpark or visit the Hampden Park website.