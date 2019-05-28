Travelodge to open 11th Edinburgh hotel in 2019

Travelodge has announced it will open its 11th Edinburgh hotel this year, creating 20 new jobs.

The new hotel at South Gyle Broadway is one of 17 being opened in 2019 across the UK by the budget hotel chain.

It will boast 70 rooms and represents an investment of £6.5 million for third party investors.

The hotel will be styled in Travelodge’s new contemporary brand design which has been created by customers and offer Travelodge’s latest room concept SuperRooms - the UK’s first budget premium economy room.

Features of the SuperRooms include mood lighting, black curtains, a larger desk area and the offer of a hot chocolate and Kitkat.

Since the company started its modernisation programme more than five years ago it has opened more than 60 new hotels and invested more than £150 million in improved quality and even more choice, whilst staying true to its budget roots.

Sales have grown by more than £250 million, fuelled by a rise in corporate and SME business, with more business travellers staying at Travelodge than ever before.

Peter Gowers, Travelodge chief executive, said: "Despite the uncertainty facing the UK, the long-term prospects for low-cost hotels remain strong. The next phase of our expansion plan will see us deliver more choice in more places than ever before.

"We’ve come a long way from our early days by the side of the motorway and today’s Travelodge not only offers the same great value as always, but the extra choice of our new Travelodge Plus and SuperRoom concepts – ideal for those for who want just that little bit more.

"Britain’s travellers are changing. We expect more and increasingly we travel to a wider range of places. More and more of us are working away from home during the week, and we’re taking more long weekends.

"Travelodge now has to satisfy the needs of travellers who just want the essentials at a low price, and of those who also value the little extras. With a network expected to reach 595 hotels this year and our new line-up of Travelodge, SuperRooms and Travelodge Plus, we’re focused on making sure we can give you the right choice, in the right place, at the right price."