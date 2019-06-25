Two cars and lorry collide on A1 near ASDA store at The Jewel

Two cars and a lorry have collided on the A1 this afternoon close to The Jewel roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the dual carriageway close to the Asda supermarket, at about 4:20pm.

A police spokesman said there are not thought to be any injuries.

The spokesman said the road was initially blocked but the vehicles have now been moved off the road, and the lorry has been uplifted.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, tweeted that there have been lengthy queues in the area. They said the accident happened on the citybound side of the dual carriageway.