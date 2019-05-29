UPDATE: Deer that caused long morning delays on Edinburgh Bypass now cleared by police

Have your say

Motorists were facing long delays on Edinburgh Bypass this morning after police were called to deal with a deer on the carriageway.

Traffic was reported to be slow due to the deer at around 7.30am and traffic at the Millerhill area was affected.

A deer is currently on Edinburgh Byepass. PIC RIGHT: Traffic Scotland

Delays of up to 11 minutes were being reported as police operated a contraflow system.

Slip roads leading on to the Bypass were affected as the contraflow system was in place.

The deer has since been removed from the carriageway and traffic is now said to be moving freely.