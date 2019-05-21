Video: Huge crowd of revellers queue amid bus chaos at Edinburgh dance festival

Video footage shows large crowds of music fans struggling to board shuttle buses to the Fly Open Air Festival near Edinburgh at the weekend.

It follows a huge online backlash from dance festival attendees about the poorly organised transportation services between Edinburgh city centre and the festival grounds at Hopetoun House on Saturday.

Music fans attending Fly Open Air Festival organisers were faced with huge queues on Saturday. Pic: contributed

Organisers have apologised and offered refunds to those who had to wait for up to three hours to board a bus, in what have been described as “unsafe” conditions.

And festival-goers have taken to social media to share their experiences, with some comparing the events on Saturday to those shown in the recent Fyre Festival documentary on Netflix.

One attendee described the queue as the worst experience of her life.

She said: “My leg got caught in the crowds of people at one point… I had to scream to get people to move so that I could actually move my body. It was so so unsafe.”

Another said: “Something that was really shocking was the corners cut on security and medical support. My girlfriend was feeling unwell and when we sought help we were told there was no one left on site.”

The festival organisers told the Evening News there were two medical centres, each with doctors, nurses, first aiders and two ambulance crews on site that evening.

Another festival goer said: "A police officer told me one third of the buses were cancelled, hence the delays. We stood there for two and a half hours before getting picked up."

Regarding the intervention, a police spokeswoman said: "Due to issues surrounding the transport available to and from the venue, officers assisted stewards in helping organise crowds and ensure public safety.

"Officers supported the organisers to ensure that plans were put in place to improve transport provisions ahead of the following day."

However, festival officials have said that it was not a funding issue and that they were let down by the bus companies on the night.

Refunds for the pre-paid bus tickets have been issued to those affected.