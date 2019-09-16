Watch as Edinburgh 'super buses' nearly hit cyclist and pedestrians on pavement while turning on tiny roundabout

An Edinburgh 'super bus' narrowly missed hitting a cyclist on a city centre pavement as the driver tried to negotiate a tiny roundabout, sparking anger online.

The video, posted on social media by @Phil66592328 on Monday morning, shows the rear end of the 129-passenger Airlink Express swing out over the pavement as it turns round the mini roundabout on Market Street, at the top of Waverley Bridge.

Other videos posted in recent days show a couple scuttling out of the way to avoid a bus as it encroaches the pavement, and a bus driver performing a three-point turn to complete the tricky manoeuvre.

Footage also captures the tail end of a bus striking a yellow cone which has been placed on the pavement, as the driver tries to take as wide an angle as possible to get round.

And in two more video clips, vehicles parked behind the give way line at the roundabout junction have to move out in front of the turning bus because there's not enough room for the vehicle to safely get round without causing a collision.

In one of the videos a cyclist, who is pushing his bike along the pavement at the time, moves out of the way as the bus misses him by centimetres.

The video poster, Phil, says the man pulling a pink suitcase behind him notices the danger in just enough time to "save" the cyclist from being hit.

Many have taken to Twitter to vent their anger about the ongoing issue.

One Tweeter, Cyclegranny, wrote: "That’s shocking. If you can’t get around a route without your tail swing encroaching on the pavement you shouldn’t be using that route."

Another, Big Dave, said: "That footage should be sending shivers up the spines of any/all @Edinburgh_CC councillors and managers - not least @sto_paul who has previously voiced his concerns for pedestrian safety at the Tron junction. This needs urgent action from Councillors and from @on_lothianbuses."

Harry Wallace suggested: "Airlink services should leave from the bus station and be routed via Queen Street. Waverley Bridge is a mess."

@tesodb said: "The problem with Waverley Bridge are the numerous stacked tourist buses with 10+ staff touting tickets on the pavement. The larger Airlink buses on this route are ill-advised but under #CityCentreTransformation all buses will moved. I hope all routes are examined as part of it."

@justacwab said: "Are they trying to u-turn them on that mini roundabout? Insane for any double decker, let alone those jumbo ones."

The video poster, @Phil66592328, has stated it will only be a matter of time before someone is injured.

Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment on the matter.

The Evening News reported last month that drivers were complaining about the 'super buses' being too big for the Market Street roundabout.

Lothian Buses ploughed £11.3m into its new fleet of 42 six-wheelers earlier this year- the UK's biggest buses.

The 100-seater Alexander Dennis Enviro400 XLB vehicles were launched in March, carrying up to 129 customers each.

They were first rolled out on service 11 between Ocean Terminal and Hyvots Bank and service 16 between Silverknowes and Colinton.

The 'super buses' were also blamed for causing cracks at the bus terminus on Gilmerton Dykes just days after it was repaired.