Watch as freak heavy downpour and hail batters Edinburgh

Edinburgh has been hit by a freak heavy downpour and hail on the second day of weather warnings for the Capital.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain, in place until 10pm on Wednesday.

Met Office forecasters says there is a chance of power cuts, difficult driving conditions and flooding of homes and businesses.

Pictures and video footage captured by the Evening News shows cars splashing through puddles and moving through torrential rain on Queensferry Road.

Hail stones could also be seen bouncing off the ground outside.

Cars splash through the water on Queensferry Road this afternoon.

Other video footage shared on social media showed fesival-goers seeking cover under tents at The Pleasance.