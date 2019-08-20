Watch as young cyclist risks his life "tram surfing" in Edinburgh

Have your say

A RECKLESS teen has been caught on camera risking his life by “surfing” on an Edinburgh tram.

The cyclist glances over his shoulder as hitches a ride on the tram

Video emerged online of the young cyclist hitching a ride by clinging to the side of a carriage on Princes Street.

Shocked shoppers and festival goers watched as the young lad is pulled along trackside before riding off with a pal on the pavement.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director of Edinburgh Trams, said: “Tram surfing of any kind is both dangerous and irresponsible and can have life-changing consequences.”

Transport bosses have been forced into issuing warnings after tram surfing was reported in Sheffield and Manchester.

Mother-of-one Rebecca Kelly, 20, suffered severe brain injuries after falling off a Luas tram in Dublin eight years ago.

Tram chiefs urged anyone witnessing tram surfers in action to raise the alarm and report it to them as soon as possible.

“If you are travelling with us and see this behaviour we urge you to contact a member of our on board team,” said Mr Harrison.

“Alternatively, the Customer Help Point button located on all tram stops will connect you directly to our Control Room who will be able to deal with this matter immediately.”

The mobile phone footage shot early on Saturday evening shows the youngster clinging onto the side of the carriage as it makes its way along the busy thoroughfare.

He holds on in the rain as the tram reaches a stop and his friend catches up and the pair chat as become aware of being filmed.

The fair-haired youngster is then clearly seen smiling at the camera before he waves and rides off with his friend.

He was wearing a grey top, blue trousers, carrying a black rucksack and riding a black bike with white handlebars.

A grandmother who shot the footage from a bus said: “I was horrified - if he’d gone under the wheels, it would’ve cut him in half.

“I heard the bus driver sound his horn and started filming because I thought he’d let go but he just got cocky and started waving,” added the 52-year-old.

Senior police officers warned anyone breaking traffic laws will be dealt with by officers and appealed for the public to report any wrongdoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "All road users have a responsibility to ensure their behaviour does not put themselves, or others, at risk of harm.

"Failure to do so, could have very serious consequences.

"Anyone who wishes to report inappropriate road traffic behaviour should contact police immediately."