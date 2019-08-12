Watch: Edinburgh 'super buses' too big for roundabout

Have your say

DRIVERS have told how new so-called ‘super buses’ are too big for a flagship Capital route.

The new 129-passenger behemoths have been rolled out on the 100 airport link including trying to negotiate the tiny roundabout at the top of Waverley Bridge.

The new fleet was unveiled earlier this year

But video has emerged of drivers having to perform three-point turns to complete the tricky manoeuvre as pedestrians wait and traffic backs up.

One driver said: “Buses are too big so how long before the roundabout gets adjusted to suit them. Accident waiting to happen.

“Street closures means route changing required before someone gets hurt and no banksman guiding back is illegal.”

Lothian Buses ploughed £11.3m into its new fleet of 42 six-wheelers earlier this year- the UK's biggest buses.

The 100-seater Alexander Dennis Enviro400 XLB vehicles were launched in March, carrying up to 129 customers each.

They were first rolled out on service 11 between Ocean Terminal and Hyvots Bank and service 16 between Silverknowes and Colinton.

The Evening News reported last week how the buses were blamed for causing cracks at the bus terminus on Gilmerton Dykes Street just days after it was repaired.

Lothian Buses have been approached for comment.