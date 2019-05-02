WATCH: Gran reprimands her grandson for poor driving in new road safety campaign

Errant young male motorists are being shamed into better driving by their grans in new Road Safety Scotland adverts launched today.

It shows a driver being ticked off by his gran for texting at the wheel after she suddenly appears beside him in the car.

In another of the series of TV and cinema adverts, drivers are admonished for having noisy friends in the car or driving too fast.

The advert is part of the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland's new #DriveSmart campaign aimed at 20 to 29-year-old motorists - the most at-risk age group.

It was inspired by young men saying they drove better when carrying "precious cargo" like their gran.

They are also said to be concerned about letting down family members, including gran, with poor driving behaviour, such as texting or speeding.

Young drivers say they act more responsibly when their gran is in the car

The age group is more likely to be involved in a crash than any other, with 2,040 were involved in crashes over the last year and314 killed or seriously injured.

Scot Christine Hinshelwood, a grandmother who took part in the radio advertising, said: “The thought of my grandson being involved in an accident or, God forbid, being the cause of one just doesn’t bear thinking about.

“This campaign struck a real chord with me, so I jumped at the chance to get involved and help spread the #DriveSmart message.

"I’m sure the campaign will be a real success and I hope young men take the message to heart.”

Gran appearing unexpectedly from under litter in the passenger footwell

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based policy and research director of motoring group IAM RoadSmart, said: "We like this campaign as it promotes the idea that mature people can give useful advice based on their experience.

"It recognises the reality that young men do change their behaviour with different passengers.

"It then presents it in a witty way.

"The impact will be a slow burn but if it gets them thinking more about their driving it will hopefully lead to actual change in behaviour."

Road Safety Scotland director Michael McDonnell said: “Young men are prone to over-confidence in their abilities, a misplaced sense of control and a desire to push themselves and their cars to the limits.

“This campaign will address some of the key contributing factors that lead to casualties on Scotland’s roads in a way that young men will take notice of.

"Next time the drivers see themselves slipping into bad habits, they should imagine gran is in the car with them.”