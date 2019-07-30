WATCH: LNER's first brand-new Azuma train reaches Edinburgh

Brand-new Azuma passenger trains are expected to operate to all of Scotland's cities by November after running to Edinburgh from tomorrow, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has revealed.

The first of the new fleet to travel between the Scottish capital and King's Cross in London will provide around 100 more seats per train and extra legroom.

The Azumas will replace trains up to 40 years old. Picture: LNER

This is also expected to increase the number of cheaper fares available.

They will initially take over one service a day in each direction on the route.

The 0540 Flying Scotsman from Edinburgh to London will be the first, increasing to eight between the cities by the end of September, UK Government-run LNER said today.

Its sole daily London-Glasgow Central service will be operated by an Azuma from 23 September, followed by those on its Aberdeen and Inverness routes around two months later.

Tartan livery Azuma making its Edinburgh debut today before operating the 0540 Flying Scotsman to London tomorrow. Picture: The Scotsman

For the first time, the same type of trains will be able to run on all these lines because Azumas can run using diesel as well as electric power.

This will enable them to continue on no-electrified tracks north of Edinburgh to Dundee and Aberdeen, and north of Dunblane to Perth, Dundee and Inverness.

An Azuma will also operate the weekday 1730 King’s Cross-Edinburgh service from tomorrow.

On Saturdays, the 0655 from Edinburgh and 1230 from London will feature the Hitachi-built Japanese trains.

They will also operate the 0900 from Edinburgh and 1430 from London on Sundays.

All 65 trains in the fleet are due to be in service by May or June next year, most built in County Durham.

From December, extra services will be added to provide trains between Edinburgh and London every half hour.

Then in December 2021, trains at two-hourly intervals will be speeded up by some 20 minutes to take around four hours - a similar time taken by the Flying Scotsman, which stops only in Newcastle.

However, LNER engineering director John Doughty said that was dependent on track upgrades by Network Rail.

The first Azumas started running in May between London and Leeds, replacing electric trains that have been in service since the east coast main line was electrified 28 years ago.

They were first introduced five months late due to problems such as their compatibility with signalling equipment.

The trains are capable of 140mph but will be limited by the line's 125mph speed limit.

The fastest stretches of lines north and west of Edinburgh are 100mph, but most sections are slower.

On the Aberdeen and Inverness routes, the Azumas will replace diesel InterCity High Speed Trains which have been running for nearly 40 years.

