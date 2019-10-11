This is where the new Edinburgh tram stops will be under the Newhaven expansion
With construction due to start on the tram extension to Newhaven, here is where the new line will stop along its route to the coast.
Construction on the extension is due to start on November 18 and will take around three years before the trams are running on the extension.
The line will travel down Leith Walk, stopping at McDonald Road, Balfour Street, and the Foot of the Walk.
From there it would go on to Bernard Street, Port of Leith, Ocean Terminal and finally on to Newhaven.