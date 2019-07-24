Woman, 25, hospitalised after being hit by car on Liberton Road

Have your say

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in an Edinburgh street this afternoon.

The collision happened on Liberton Road, close to the Craigmillar Park junction, shortly before 1:30pm.

The scene of the collision on Liberton Road.

The road was blocked southbound and reduced to one lane citybound, but the carriageway was fully reopened at about 2:20pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with non life-threatening injuries."

A number of Lothian Bus services were delayed or diverted as a result of the collision.