Woman, 70, charged with careless driving after collision on Edinburgh City Bypass

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving after a two-car collision on a slip-road off the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The incident, which also involved a Vauxhall Corsa, happened at the eastbound slip road at Straiton at about 12:45pm.

A police spokeswoman said the woman, who was driving a Mercedes A Class, has been issued with a fixed penalty notice which means she faces a £100 fine and three points on her license.

One lane remains closed as the Vauxhall Corsa is recovered from the scene.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that traffic is currently backed up to Dreghorn, a distance of more than three miles and a 20 minute delay.