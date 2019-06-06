Woman struck by lorry in Tranent

Have your say

Paramedics are treating a woman after she was hit by a lorry in Tranent this afternoon.

The incident happened in the town's High Street shortly after 3pm, and the road was initially closed to allow access for emergency services.

The incident happened in Tranent High Street this afternoon. Pic: Google Maps

Details on the extent of her injuries are unknown at this stage.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to the High Street in Tranent around 3:10pm following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

"The woman has been taken into the care of the ambulance service and the road reopened at about 4:15pm."

More details to follow.