World-first electric gritter to go clear snow on Queensferry Crossing.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson, centre, with the world's first electric salt spreader at the Glasgow Science Centre today. Picture:The Scotsman

The 18-tonne vehicle will join a 213-strong winter fleet to battle snow and ice across the trunk road network, transport secretary Michael Matheson announced today.

He said: "We have more winter plant this year than we have ever had.

"Industry experts will no doubt be intrigued at the operational performance of the new spreader."

The Electra electric spreader/gritter has a 150-mile range and takes four hours to recharge. Picture:The Scotsman

Lancashire-based NRG Fleet Services, which supplied the gritter, said it would be tested for the first time on the crossing and adjacent Forth Road Bridge.

Chairman Sid Sadique said the electric spreader was based on technology already in use in electric bin lorries in Manchester and London.

He said: "The level of interest in Scotland in this is immense, particularly because of climate change."

NRG will also trial electric lorries with 11 Scottish councils in January, including for refuse collection and food delivery.

Mr Sadique said the electric spreader had a range of some 150 miles compared to around 300 miles for traditional diesel-powered ones, and had similar overall costs.