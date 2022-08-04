Traffic busy on Edinburgh City Bypass at the Sheriffhall Roundabout after collision closes A6106

Drivers have been warned to “expect delays” following a crash on the A6106 in Midlothian.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:43 am

The A6106 has been closed following the collision, which took place on the road at around 10.30am this morning.

As a result of the crash, there is currently congestion on the A720, at the nearby Sheriffhall roundabout.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers on social media, writing: “The #A6106 is closed due to a collision so traffic is building in the area.

"Expect delays.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

