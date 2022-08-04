Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A6106 has been closed following the collision, which took place on the road at around 10.30am this morning.

As a result of the crash, there is currently congestion on the A720, at the nearby Sheriffhall roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland warned drivers on social media, writing: “The #A6106 is closed due to a collision so traffic is building in the area.

"Expect delays.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.