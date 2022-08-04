The A6106 has been closed following the collision, which took place on the road at around 10.30am this morning.
As a result of the crash, there is currently congestion on the A720, at the nearby Sheriffhall roundabout.
Traffic Scotland warned drivers on social media, writing: “The #A6106 is closed due to a collision so traffic is building in the area.
"Expect delays.”
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.