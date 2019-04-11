Traffic delays after man hit by taxi on Bruntsfield Place

Have your say

Traffic is currently building around Bruntsfield Place after a man was hit by a taxi.

The police are currently on the scene and road closures were in place earlier today.

Crane work on Montpelier Park meant that traffic is heavy and motorists are advised to avoid the area, with buses diverted while police attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following a road traffic collision in Morningside Road.

“The incident happened around 3.50pm on Thursday, April 11, when a man was involved in a collision with a taxi.

“Inquiries are ongoing and road closures are currently in place.

"Members of the public are thanked for their patience at this time.”

The road reopened at 5.02pm, but traffic is still thought to be affected in the area.