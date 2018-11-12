Tragic US Secret Service agent is commemorated

A superfit US Secret Service agent who tragically died while on duty guarding President Donald Trump on a visit to Scotland has been commemorated with a prestigious scroll from police in the UK.

Former Marine Nole Remagen had served his country for 19 years when he suffered a stroke as Mr Trump made a flying trip to his hotel and golf resort at Turnberry in Ayrshire in July.

Other agents immediately began CPR after he collapsed and he was attended to by a White House doctor before being transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

Now the Police Roll of Honour Trust has commemorated the 42-year-old, who left a widow and two children, with a formal scroll handover in Edinburgh.

Director of the Secret Service Randolph D Alles said: “We are honored that the United Kingdom Police Roll of Honour Trust has chosen to recognize Special Agent Nole Remagen’s ultimate sacrifice. Nole epitomizes the five points of the Secret Service Star – Justice, Duty, Courage, Loyalty, and Honesty. He will not be forgotten.”

A US Embassy Spokesperson said: “As President Trump said last summer: ‘Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted special agent, husband, and father. At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service.’

“I am grateful that the Police Roll of Honour Trust has chosen to recognize Special Agent Remagen’s selfless dedication to duty. True to its purpose, this ceremony commemorates Special Agent Remagen’s sacrifice while letting his wife and two children know their loss is not forgotten.”

The trust, which operates as a charity, maintains the official Police Roll of Honour for the entire United Kingdom, which contains both historical and contemporaneous records of all those police officers who have lost their lives both on and in the line of duty. Senior trustees met and agreed to include a law enforcement officer from a foreign country in an exceptional move, having considered the circumstances of Special Agent Remagen’s passing.

The original Trust was founded in 2000 after 20 years research into the Roll of Honour, paying tribute to some 5000 British police officers who have been killed or died, on duty or as a result of duty, since the first recorded death on duty of a Constable in 1680. Research now includes British losses in Colonial and other UK administered overseas police forces, believed to number 1000 or more. Newly discovered and future losses are also recorded.

The Roll includes officers killed in the line of duty, enemy action in air raids, misadventure whilst taking special risks to protect the public or make arrests, accidents whilst on routine patrol or travelling to work.