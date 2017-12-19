Trail of bronze drips marks Bristo Square refurbishment

Have your say

IT’S been described as a meandering trail of thousands of bronze drips – unveiled in Bristo Square.

The sprinkling of precious metal embedded in paving stones is adding an artistic flourish to the newly refurbished thoroughfare.

Commissioned by the University of Edinburgh, the 1600 bronze pegs create a series of small circles that stretches 68 metres from McEwan Hall’s original entrance across the square.

The Next Big Thing… is a Series of Little Things by artist Susan Collis is part of the major redevelopment of the hall and the square. The drips suggest the trail has been created by someone carrying a leaky vessel.

Designed to be unobtrusive, the constant friction of people walking over the work will polish the bronze over time, changing its look.

The Next Big Thing… is Collis’ first public art commission.

She said: “I hope that everyone who passes by enjoys it for years to come.”