A1 crash: Traffic queuing as a result of collision on the A1 northbound, between Queen Margaret University and Newcraighall

A road traffic incident on the A1 Northbound between Queen Margaret University and Newcraighall is causing traffic to queue on approach.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 6:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 6:49 pm

Edinburgh Travel News reported the crash, and has asked drivers to take care when passing the scene of the accident.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

