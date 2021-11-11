A1 crash: Traffic queuing as a result of collision on the A1 northbound, between Queen Margaret University and Newcraighall
A road traffic incident on the A1 Northbound between Queen Margaret University and Newcraighall is causing traffic to queue on approach.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 6:38 pm
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 6:49 pm
Edinburgh Travel News reported the crash, and has asked drivers to take care when passing the scene of the accident.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.