A1: Major motorway closed and police on scene after crash just south of Dunbar

A major motorway has been closed after a crash just south of Dunbar.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:23 pm

Traffic Scotland has warned that the A1 has been closed southbound after a crash and drivers should take care on approach.

The incident happened around 4.40 pm on Wednesday and emergency services have been called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4pm to a report of one car crash on the A1, just south of Dunbar, and the southbound carriageway is blocked.

"Emergency services are in attendance.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

