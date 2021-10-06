Traffic Scotland has warned that the A1 has been closed southbound after a crash and drivers should take care on approach.

The incident happened around 4.40 pm on Wednesday and emergency services have been called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4pm to a report of one car crash on the A1, just south of Dunbar, and the southbound carriageway is blocked.

"Emergency services are in attendance.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

