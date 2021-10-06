A1: Major motorway closed and police on scene after crash just south of Dunbar
A major motorway has been closed after a crash just south of Dunbar.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:22 pm
Traffic Scotland has warned that the A1 has been closed southbound after a crash and drivers should take care on approach.
The incident happened around 4.40 pm on Wednesday and emergency services have been called to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4pm to a report of one car crash on the A1, just south of Dunbar, and the southbound carriageway is blocked.
"Emergency services are in attendance.”