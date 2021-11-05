Traffic Scotland warned drivers to take care on approach after the west bound lane between Calder and Hermiston Gait was closed.

The incident was first reported at 7.15 pm and the lane was reopened around 8.25 pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at the Calder junction around 7pm.

"Enquiries are continuing."

