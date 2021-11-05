A720: Edinburgh Bypass lane reopens after emergency services attend crash

A lane on the Edinburgh Bypass has been reopened after emergency services attended a crash near Hermiston Gait.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:20 pm

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to take care on approach after the west bound lane between Calder and Hermiston Gait was closed.

The incident was first reported at 7.15 pm and the lane was reopened around 8.25 pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at the Calder junction around 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Enquiries are continuing."

Read More

Read More
Kenneth Cheyne: Police name the lorry driver who died after vehicle 'fell off th...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A720ScotlandPolice ScotlandCoronavirus