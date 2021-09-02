Emergency services are attending the scene at the west bound exit slip near Calder.

Traffic Scotland confirm that the second lane is open for traffic after the motorbike crash which happened around 5.15 this evening.

A statement from Police Scotland adds: “Officers are currently in attendance at the A720 City Bypass to Calder Junction following a crash involving a motorbike.

"The slip road is currently closed.”

