A720: Edinburgh City Bypass slip road closed as emergency services deal with motorbike crash
A slip road on the Edinburgh City Bypass is closed after a motorbike crash on Thursday evening.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:48 pm
Emergency services are attending the scene at the west bound exit slip near Calder.
Traffic Scotland confirm that the second lane is open for traffic after the motorbike crash which happened around 5.15 this evening.
Read More
Read MoreTynecastle: Nine arrested after disturbance at Edinburgh football stadium ahead ...
A statement from Police Scotland adds: “Officers are currently in attendance at the A720 City Bypass to Calder Junction following a crash involving a motorbike.
"The slip road is currently closed.”