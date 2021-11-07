The emergency services have attended a crash on a major Edinburgh road

A8: Emergency services attend crash on major Edinburgh road
Emergency services attended a crash on a major Edinburgh road on Sunday morning.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 11:09 am
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 11:19 am
Edinburgh Travel News have reported that the crash was city bound on the A8 Glasgow road.
The incident happened around 10.15 on Sunday at the section just before Maybury Road and the Edinburgh Marriott.
Emergency services were called to the scene and drivers should approach the area carefully.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.15am on Sunday, 7 November, to a report of a road crash on Glasgow Road, Edinburgh.
"The road was not blocked.”
This is a breaking incident and this article will be updated as more comes in.
