The incident happened on the A89 near Broxburn, West Lothian, yesterday afternoon, shortly after 4.05pm on Tuesday, 14 September

The crash involved a blue Honda CBF125F motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Zafira car.

The 17-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The biker was seriously injured.

The 54-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage of either vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch if you think you can help.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2055 of 14 September.”