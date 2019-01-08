Abellio warned it could be stripped of ScotRail contract

Have your say

Abellio could lose the ScotRail franchise if a remedial plan does not improve performance, transport secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today.

The warning is the starkest yet from the Scottish Government to the Dutch-owned operator following months of misery for passengers.

Mr Matheson said performance had seen a "marked improvement" this week following hundreds of cancellations because of late-arriving new trains causing a staff training backlog.

However, he said his issuing of the remedial plan on 24 December had "very serious implications" for ScotRail.

He expected the plan to be submitted around 18 February, which would be closely monitored to judge its effectiveness.

It relates to the level of cancellations on Edinburgh area suburban services, such as the Fife, North Berwick and Tweedbank routes.

Mr Matheson said he expected it to "set out how they will address the performance issue".

He said if the plan failed, Abellio - an offshoot of state-run Dutch railways - would be in breach of contract.

The minister said that could lead to fines, increased charges or early removal of the ten-year contract, which is due to end in 2025.

He said: "This has got very serious implications for the contract holder.

"The remedial plan is one of the most serious things we can do.

"They [ScotRail] are very clear about how serious this is for them as franchise holder.

"That could ultimately result in them losing the franchise."

But Mr Matheson said up to 70 per cent of delays had been caused by ScotRail's alliance partner, Network Rail.

He called again for full powers over the track body to be transferred to the Scottish Parliament.

The minister said: "Fixing ScotRail's train crew problem will not be enough."

He said only with Network Rail being fully accountable to Holyrood would it be possible to managed the Scottish rail system properly.

There were only a handful of cancellations today but 78 services had fewer than normal carriages because of faults.

ScotRail said most were because several of its newly-acquired 40-year-old InterCity diesel trains were being used for training.

Only some ten of the 26 trains have arrived, and only two of these have been refurbished, because of delays by US-owned refitter Wabtec.

This has both delayed and added to the training programme since the unrefurbished trains have features such as old-fashioned "slam doors".

Two electric trains being maintained caused "short formed" services on other routes.

ScotRail has only received around half its 70 brand new electric trains because of delays by Japanese manufacturer Hitachi.