Abseilers in round-the-clock battle to clear snow threatening North Berwick rail line

Abseilers have been drafted in to dislodge dangerously-overhanging snow that has prevented trains running to North Berwick for nine days.

The engineers from the ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail worked through the night using floodlights and head torches to clear one of the last major remnants of last week's "Beast from the East" snowfall.

Network Rail abseilers clearing the threatened avalanche. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

The busy commuter link to Edinburgh is not expected to re-open until this afternoon at the earliest because of the build-up of snow in a rail cutting .

However, passengers, who have been switched to replacement buses, have again been told that disruption is expected until the end of the day.

BACKGROUND: Experts put cost of the big freeze as high as £500m

Snowploughs managed to clear the rest of the ScotRail network at the weekend.

Overhanging snow threatening the line. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

But the four-mile branch line between Drem and North Berwick has remained closed because of the threat of snow falling on trains.

Suggestions to clear it have includes explosives, which were used to clear avalanches from the West Highland Line at Tulloch, east of Fort William, in 2010, and mini water cannon.

READ MORE: Sturgeon announces charter to protect workers during extreme weather

The alliance said: "Due to safety concerns for customers and staff, the line between Drem and North Berwick will remain closed in both directions until further notice.

Snow on the blocked North Berwick-Drem line. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

"This is due to large amounts of snow that has become dislodged from an embankment above the railway line and the continual risk of this falling onto the track.

"Abseil staff have been on site since 3pm on Thursday, manually removing snow from the embankments, but progress has been slower than anticipated.

"Staff are continuing to work hard to safely remove the snow to allow us to reintroduce a full service.

"Until that time, buses will replace trains between Drem and North Berwick."